Cougar caught on Terrebonne resident’s security camera
A cougar was spotted on Terrebonne resident Amber Clark's home security camera visiting her property early Sunday morning.
A cougar was spotted on Terrebonne resident Amber Clark's home security camera visiting her property early Sunday morning.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.