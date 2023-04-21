Gov. Kotek requests speedy federal declaration of fishery resource disaster due to Chinook season closure

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – In response to the recent Pacific Fishery Management Council’s recommendation to close all commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook salmon from Cape Falcon on the north Oregon coast to the California border through August, Gov. Tina Kotek is requesting that the U.S. Department of Commerce make an expedited declaration of a federal fishery resource disaster.

As juvenile salmon grow to adults off the coasts of California and Oregon, they are caught in Oregon’s commercial fisheries. However, due to recent droughts, returns of Chinook salmon to the Sacramento and Klamath rivers are expected to be extremely low this year.

In anticipation of drought-related impacts on salmon spawning, the National Marine Fisheries Service is expected to close all commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook Salmon from Cape Falcon to the California border through August, in order to stabilize the salmon population.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife forecasts an 82% reduction in the ex-vessel value for commercial troll fisheries in this area, compared to the recent five-year average, as a result of these expected closures.

A federal fishery disaster declaration would provide important financial assistance to impacted communities.

“Salmon are a vital component of Oregon’s natural resource-based economy,” Kotek said. “This fishery provides significant commercial, recreational, and economic benefits to Oregon. Salmon are also highly valued by Oregon’s Tribes for cultural, subsistence, and economic benefits. I’m committed to working with our federal partners to ensure that Oregon’s fisheries and affected communities have the resources they need to tackle this challenge.”