ODFW confirms first Deschutes County wolf depredation: Steer killed in Lower Bridge by Metolius Pack

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed Friday the first wolf depredation recorded in Deschutes County – a steer killed on private land in the Lower Bridge area by the two-member Metolius wolf pack.

The “Metolius wolves are two wolves that have been in the area for about two years,” ODFW spokeswoman Michelle Dennehy said.

ODFW said two wolves were documented in the Metolius Area of Known Wolf Activity last year. “No pups were observed, and the group was not designated as a breeding pair,” the agency’s Jefferson County wolves page said.

The Metolius AKWA extends from Jefferson County south into a small area of northern Deschutes County, while at the south end of Deschutes County, the Upper Deschutes AKWA straddles the Deschutes/Klamath County line.

Within areas of known wolf activity (AKWA) some preventative measures are recommended to minimize wolf-livestock conflicts. Non-lethal measures, though not required, “are important to reduce depredation,” ODFW said.

“If depredation becomes chronic and lethal control become necessary, ODFW says its ability to lethally remove depredating wolves will be depending on the extent that non-lethal measures have been used and documented,” the agency said.

Last year, after ODFW declared an Area of Known Wolf Activity in Deschutes County, county officials began creating a Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Committee, much as other counties have.

The committee will focus on ways to prevent or reduce rancher-wolf conflicts and help regulate the process of awarding compensation when wolves prey on livestock. It will make recommendations to commissioners on grant applications under a state financial assistance program.

In its statewide wolf report for 2022, ODFW confirmed 76 incidents of wolf-livestock depredation after 121 investigations, documenting the death of 71 livestock animals and three working dogs. The majority (85 percent) occurred on private land.

Consistent with the Wolf Plan, livestock producers implemented non-lethal measures to minimize depredation prior to any department approval of wolf lethal removal. Six wolves were lethally removed in response to chronic depredation in 2022.