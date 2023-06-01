Upcoming ODFW webinar on Mule Deer Plan to focus on migration/connectivity, economic and social values

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff will host a second webinar about its rewrite of the Mule Deer Management Plan on Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. Watch it and participate via the Mule Deer Plan webpage.

The topic of the webinar will be migration/connectivity and social and economic values for mule deer. Draft chapters discussing these topics are available online to read before the webinar (sign up to get notified when new chapters available).

Hunters, wildlife viewers, natural resource agency staff and others interested are encouraged to tune in and submit questions/comments before, during and after the webinar using this form or by emailing odfw.muledeerplan@odfw.oregon.gov

Each webinar is about 60 minutes, beginning with wildlife biologists presenting information and followed by a Q&A session with biologists answering questions submitted by the public.

Migration/connectivity is one of the major issues ODFW is addressing in its rewrite of the Mule Deer Management Plan. Years of research tracking GPS-collared deer allow the agency to provide a precise look into mule deer movements and sets us up for better collaboration with other agencies and stakeholders.

Projects like well-placed wildlife crossings, wildlife-friendly fencing, and responsible energy siting and development can limit the impact of habitat fragmentation on mule deer and other wildlife.

Biologists will also cover a chapter on economics and social values, with ODFW economists providing information on mule deer’s economic impact in Oregon via hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities.

ODFW staff plan to host additional webinars as more chapters or sections are released for review. Sign up for email updates to stay informed about the Mule Deer Plan update.

The webinar will be recorded and saved to YouTube for those who are unable to view the livestream.