Deschutes County commissioners vote 2-1 to withdraw mule deer inventory project; more discussion due

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners voted 2-1 Monday to withdraw the ongoing mule deer inventory update project, but more discussion of the issue and how to proceed is planned at a commission meeting next week, officials said Thursday.

The project had included community conversations about the potential creation of the 2023 Mule Deer Winter Range Combining Zone. In May, the Deschutes County Planning Commission had deliberated on the zone following two public hearings in April and recommended approval by a 5-1 vote.

However, Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to end the process, while colleague Phil Chang voted in support of continuing the effort. DeBone and Adair expressed concerns about the plan's impacts on private property rights and possible new restrictions on development.

Planning staff have withdrawn the proposal from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development. The Board of Commissioners will discuss implementing the Planning Commission's recommendation to convene a stakeholder group on this key topic at the board's next meeting on Wednesday, July 5.

Additional updates will be posted at www.deschutes.org/muledeer.