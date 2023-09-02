Collaborative conservation effort on beaver dam analogs restores riparian habitats in Ochoco Mountains

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (KTVZ) —Earlier this summer, the National Wild Turkey Federation's Oregon State Chapter joined forces with eight like-minded organizations to participate in the ‘All Hands All Brands’ event. This year’s event aimed at making beaver dam analogs up in the Ochoco Mountains, to help restore riparian zones.

Beaver dam analogs are man-made structures designed to replicate the shape and function of a natural beaver dam. These structures aid in storing water throughout the floodplain for summer utilization and increase the growth of riparian vegetation needed for wild turkey and other wildlife.

Currently, the beavers in this region are not utilizing the prairie, leading to the drainage and drying out of the meadows. This poses a significant problem for wildlife like wild turkeys and elk, which depend on the insects and vegetation generated by these ecosystems.

“Our goal is to restore the function of the connected wet meadows,” said Monty Gregg, US Forest Service forest wildlife biologist. “In order for it to function and hold water through the summer, we need the beaver dam analogs to allow the beavers to move up the valley and take over the dam network we have created and make better habitat out of it again.”

Organizations in attendance included the NWTF, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Oregon Hunters Association, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Western Beavers Cooperative, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, North American Non-lead Partnership, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Forest Service.

The Forest Service began preparation for the project early in the week by cutting 500 stakes from smaller trees, placed into the stream bed using a hydraulic hand-held post pounder. These were placed in approximately 82 locations where the dams would be built. Additionally, willows and juniper trees were cut to support the dams.

On June 24, 68 volunteers divided up into teams to build beaver dam analogs on Gray Prairie in the Ochoco National Forest. Additionally, volunteers planted 2,000 willows in the area.

“I had no idea what to expect, but I went hoping to be a part of conservation and sharing a passion for it with like-minded folks,” said NWTF member Lori Miller. “They gathered us down near the creek and explained the how and why, and the work began. We split into groups and worked our way upstream, and with each one, you could see the effect it was having nearly instantly.”

Overall, a total of 1,004 volunteer hours contributed to the event to restore the hydrological function of these riparian environments.

“I was at the location just last week, and the willows are leafing out, and the water table has definitely risen,” said Eric Brown, Bend Oregon Hunters Association project coordinator. “To see so many different groups come together and work cohesively for a common purpose was very rewarding.”

About the National Wild Turkey Federation

Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has conserved or enhanced over 22 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The organization continues to drive wildlife conservation, forest resiliency and robust recreational opportunities throughout the U.S. by working across boundaries on a landscape scale.

2023 is the NWTF's 50th anniversary and an opportunity to propel the organization's mission into the future while honoring its rich history. For its 50th anniversary, the NWTF has set six ambitious goals: positively impact 1 million acres of wildlife habitat; raise $500,000 for wild turkey research; increase membership to 250,000 members; dedicate $1 million to education and outreach programs; raise $5 million to invest in technology and NWTF's people; and raise $5 million to build toward a $50 million endowment for the future. Learn how you can help us reach these lofty goals.