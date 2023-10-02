Think Wild celebrates Bat Appreciation Month with upcoming bat nest box workshop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — October is Bat Appreciation Month, and Think Wild, Central Oregon’s wildlife hospital, is celebrating by hosting a bat nest box workshop. Join them on Saturday, October 14 from 1 pm to 4 pm to learn about Central Oregon’s native bats and build a bat nest box to support their populations.

Bats are the only flying mammals in Oregon. These small nocturnal animals are typically found either solitary or in small colonies throughout the state. Bats play a crucial role in our ecosystem as insect eaters. Their activity helps control insect populations, making them essential allies in pest control for agriculture and forestry.

However, our native bats face many threats such as pesticide use, habitat loss, domestic cat predation, and the fungal White-nose Syndrome. Many of Oregon’s 15 species are listed in Oregon’s Conservation Strategy as in need of help.

Bats have adapted to urbanization and habitat loss by occasionally choosing human structures for roosts, which can be unsafe for bats as well as humans. “Installing a bat nest box is a great way to support bat populations and enjoy the benefits of their insect-eating ways while keeping them out of your own spaces,” said Sally Compton, Think Wild Executive Director.

Join Think Wild’s wildlife team in their pollinator garden in Bend on Saturday, October 14th from 1pm to 4pm for a Bat Box Building Workshop to learn how to build a bat nest box for your property (RSVP). The event will feature a discussion on bat natural history and ecology, and instruction and materials to build and install your own nest box.

“Fall is also the best time to evict and exclude any bats that may have taken up residence in your home to avoid bat hibernation, breeding, and birthing seasons, which occur through the winter, spring and summer months,” said Compton. “The best way to prevent bats from entering your house is to 'bat-proof' buildings, finding and blocking spaces through which bats are entering. Identifying every potential entry point can be a challenge, as most bats can slip through openings as narrow as a nickel.”

Think Wild can perform evictions and exclusions of bats through their Humane Wildlife Services Program. Contact them via their website or email wildlifeservices@thinkwildco.org to discuss your bat concern and schedule a consultation with their team.

Bat-proofing your home and providing alternative roosting sites can support Central Oregon’s bat populations, helping decrease conflicts with these insect eaters while still enjoying the benefits of their presence. Bats, with their unique natural history and remarkable adaptations, are integral to our ecosystem.

By understanding bats’ needs and challenges, and by adopting coexistence strategies that prioritize their well-being, we can ensure that bats have safe habitats for roosting, hibernating, and reproducing. As we appreciate bats during Bat Appreciation Month, let’s also strive for year-round coexistence with these essential members of our high desert ecosystem.

About Think Wild

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at (541) 241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 9 AM to 4 PM. Visit us online at thinkwildco.org, or on Instagram or Facebook @thinkwildco.