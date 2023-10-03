ODFW seeks public input on new Wildlife Corridor Action Plan

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comments on a new Wildlife Corridor Action Plan, in accordance with HB 2834, the Wildlife Corridor and Safe Road Crossing Act, passed by the 2019 Oregon Legislature.

The draft Wildlife Corridor Action Plan is available at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/management_plans/ The agency asks that you please submit comments by Oct. 31 to rachel.e.wheat@odfw.oregon.gov

The Wildlife Corridor Action Plan provides guidance for preserving long-term habitat connectivity for wildlife in Oregon.

Human changes to the landscape often restrict the ability of wildlife to move by creating barriers, causing impacts to critical migration stopover sites, increasing habitat fragmentation, and inducing changes in wildlife behavior.

Connected habitats aid wildlife in responding to shifting landscape conditions, allowing animals to safely move to seek new habitat following disturbances like human development, wildfire, drought, severe weather, the spread of invasive species, and changing climate.

Send public comments or request additional information from Dr. Rachel Wheat, ODFW Wildlife Connectivity Coordinator, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr SE, Salem, OR 97302, rachel.e.wheat@odfw.oregon.gov, or by calling (503) 947-6141.