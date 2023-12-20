Annual Christmas Bird Count returns to Sunriver Resort and Nature Center

(Update: adding comments from bird watchers, Sunriver Resort)

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you love birds and want to learn more about them, Sunriver was a great place to be on Wednesday. This year once again, the resort and Sunriver Nature Center hosted the 2023 Christmas Bird Count, a nationwide Audubon Society tradition dating back 124 years.

"Christmas Bird Count has been actually happening since Christmas Day 1900. Hard to believe," Sunriver Resort Sales and Marketing Director Lindsay Borkowski said Wednesday.

The birding event is a citizen science activity where participants count as many of the birds as they can find in a local 15-mile diameter circle.

Beginners are paired with experienced birders, and everyone is given a specific part of the count circle to cover.

Some bird teams will go on a hike, some will ski, some will drive, some will stand by waterways or forest edges, and some will sit by feeders.

Geoff and Yvonne Babb were among the volunteers at Wednesday's event. They have been married for 38 years.

"We're always watching birds," said Yvonne Babb. "Not always intensely. This is a more intense thing, because we're counting (and) we have to confirm the species."

They used binoculars and a spotting scope to get a close-up look at the birds. Some of the birds they saw included hairy woodpeckers, Northern flickers and rough-legged hawks.

"Another tool we use is the Sibley Guide. This is like the early archaic app, before they made apps. This is one of the best guides," said Yvonne.

They also mentioned Cornell's "Merlin" app is very helpful. The app is able to identify birds through photos or audio recordings.

Geoff Babb said, "It's a really good opportunity for me to be out in my wheelchair and study natural history and contribute to citizen science This Christmas Count at Sunriver is very accessible. I encourage people to do it next year."

The event will return next year on December 20th.