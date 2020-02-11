White House announces the Trumps will host Spain for a state visit in April

Politics

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday announced they will host Spain for a state visit in April, the third of the Trump administration.

On April 21, the first couple will welcome King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the White House to “reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today’s shared global challenges,” according to a release from the White House.

The visit will include an official state dinner, according to a White House official.

This will mark the second time the King and Queen of Spain have paid a visit to the Trumps at the White House. In June 2018, the royals spent several hours there while on a planned American tour that also included stops in San Antonio, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The King of Spain is no stranger to Washington, having earned a master’s degree from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service in 1995. Prior to her marriage to Felipe in 2004, Queen Letizia was a journalist in Spain. The couple have two young daughters. King Felipe ascended to the Spanish throne in 2014 following the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos.

This state visit will be the third of the Trump administration. In September of last year, the Trumps hosted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny Morrison, for a state dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House, and in April 2018, the guests were President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France.