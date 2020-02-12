CNN announces Democratic presidential town halls in Nevada

Politics

CNN will host five town halls next week in Nevada, where the Democratic candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump will answer questions from voters just days ahead of the state’s caucuses, the network announced Wednesday.

The hourlong, individual candidate town halls, will air live on on multiple CNN platforms. On February 18, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage at 8 p.m. ET, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 p.m. ET, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 10 p.m. ET. Former Vice President Joe Biden will take the town hall stage on February 20 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9 p.m. ET.

The CNN spokesperson said that candidates who qualified for the 10th Democratic National Committee debate scheduled for February 19 would receive an invitation to participate in a CNN town hall. An invitation was also extended to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. While Bloomberg has not yet qualified for the debate, CNN extended Bloomberg an invitation to participate in the Nevada Town Halls, as part of the network’s commitment to hosting town halls with the Democratic presidential candidates.

The town halls will air on CNN, CNN en Espanol, CNN International, CNN Airport Network, and stream on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV, and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android, CNN’s SiriusXM Channels, and the Westwood One Radio Network.

The spokesperson noted that additional details, including moderators, will be announced at a later date and added that the audience will be comprised of invited Nevada Democrats.