The week in 19 headlines

Trying to condense all that took place this week into a few headlines is a near impossible task. So much happened. Democrats will take control of the US Senate following their wins in Georgia. Pro-Trump rioters sieged Capitol Hill, which led to a series of resignations and discussions of impeachment. President-elect Joe Biden continued to announce members of his Cabinet. Ultimately, these headlines only scratch the surface of a week that will go down in American history.
Monday
- Tape reveals Trump asked official to ‘find’ votes to overturn election
- Trump says he hopes Pence “comes through” on 2020 election results
Tuesday
Wednesday
- Democrats to take Senate as Ossoff wins runoff, CNN projects
- Mob of Trump supporters storm Capitol building to protest election
- Trump’s presidency ends with American carnage
- Woman shot at Capitol riots has died
- First lady’s chief of staff and White House social secretary resign after violent protests
- Angry Republican leaders float removing Trump from office
- Sen. Romney: This was ‘an insurrection incited by the President’
Thursday
- Trump publicly acknowledges he won’t serve a second term a day after inciting mob
- Mick Mulvaney resigns from Trump administration
- Biden assails different treatment of pro-Trump mob and Black Lives Matter protesters
- ‘His entire legacy was wiped out yesterday’: Hill Republicans ready to move on from Trump
- Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submits resignation
Friday
- Federal murder investigation to be opened in Capitol Police officer’s death
- Trump tweets he is skipping Biden’s inauguration
- Democratic momentum builds for potential fast-track impeachment next week
- White House in ‘crisis management’ mode: lawyers being consulted about potential impeachment
