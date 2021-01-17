Raskin: I am not going to lose my son in 2020 and country in 2021

National Politics

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday that he’s “not going to lose my son at the end of 2020 and lose my country and my republic in 2021,” in a moving message that comes as he grapples with his family’s loss and his role as the House’s lead impeachment manager in President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

“It’s not going to happen,” Raskin told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

The Maryland Democrat had announced the death of his 25-year-old son, Tommy, on New Year’s Eve. The Raskins said Tommy Raskin began experiencing depression in his 20s, something that became “a kind of relentless torture in the brain for him.”

The comments on Sunday from Raskin come just days after the House moved to impeach Trump for a second time, this time charging the President with inciting a violent mob that stormed the US Capitol, an offense Raskin described as uniquely dangerous.

“This was the most serious presidential crime in the history of the United States of America. The most dangerous crime by a president ever committed against the United States,” he told Tapper.

The congressman also said that House Democrats will transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate “soon,” an action that will eventually result in the start of Trump’s impeachment trial.

“I know that (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) also considers the President a clear and present danger to the republic,” Raskin said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

This story is breaking and will be update.