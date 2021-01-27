Trump to meet with McCarthy in Florida on Thursday

National Politics

Former President Donald Trump is expected to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday, a source connected to the former President confirms to CNN.

The Trump-McCarthy meeting was initiated by the California Republican, another person familiar with the meeting says, and is part of an effort to get back into the good graces of the former president.

The news of the meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News.

The meeting comes after CNN reported that McCarthy privately made a blunt appeal to his colleagues in the aftermath of the divisive fight to impeach Trump: Stop attacking each other and instead focus on Democrats.

“Cut that crap out,” McCarthy told his members, according to two sources on the call. McCarthy said he’s had personal discussions with individual members and warned that a continued GOP vs. GOP battle will only benefit Democrats as the party aims to recapture the majority in next year’s midterm elections.

“No more attacks to one another,” he said, including over Twitter.

One GOP lawmaker, who asked not to be named, said that McCarthy’s message overall was upbeat and hopeful. “He said the only thing that can stop us from taking the majority is us.”

