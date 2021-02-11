Biden to meet with senators on infrastructure amid Trump’s impeachment trial

National Politics

President Joe Biden on Thursday will meet with a bipartisan group of senators to discuss rebuilding America’s infrastructure, a show of how the White House looks to move ahead with its agenda despite former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The senators — whom the White House has so far declined to name — will meet with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office, the White House said, before Thursday’s impeachment proceedings are expected to get underway at the US Capitol.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will join the Oval Office meeting virtually. Buttigieg is quarantining after a member of his security detail tested positive for Covid-19.

“We still have to govern,” a senior White House official said. “The impeachment is not going to stop us from doing that. They can walk and chew gum.”

Biden said this week that he is not closely watching his predecessor’s impeachment trial, which has commanded the national spotlight since it began on Tuesday, and emphasized he has a job to do.

The official said the infrastructure meeting with senators “would be happening with or without impeachment,” as the White House signals an infrastructure bill is one of the administration’s top legislative priorities.

The President sees a sweeping infrastructure package as a central legislative priority for his first year in office and critical to his economic recovery plan, CNN has reported. The plan could be an area to work with Republicans, with infrastructure widely seen as the most likely area where the two parties could strike a deal.

Biden has also tied rebuilding America’s infrastructure to his climate plan, which is another top priority of his administration. He has spoken about how he plans to create jobs and rebuild crumbling roads and bridges while turning the country toward electric vehicles and reducing energy consumption.

The President is also expected to discuss his coronavirus relief package with the senators.

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package that includes $1,400 stimulus checks, more aid for the unemployed, the hungry and those facing eviction, additional support for small businesses, state and local governments and increased funding for vaccinations and testing.

Both chambers of Congress last week passed a budget resolution that sets the stage for Democrats to be able to use a process known as budget reconciliation to pass Biden’s sweeping Covid-19 relief bill on a party-line vote.

The President has said he is willing to go forward without the support of Republicans, but has said he’s willing to make certain concessions if the package will earn bipartisan support.

A bipartisan deal is his preference, the President has said, but he has stressed the need to pass immediate and substantial relief to address the pandemic and economic crisis gripping the nation.