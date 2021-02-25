Senate parliamentarian rules against including minimum wage in Covid relief bill

National Politics

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled against including the increase in the minimum wage in the Covid relief bill, an aide familiar with the process and two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell CNN.

The increase is still likely to be included in the House bill on which the chamber is voting Friday. However, the parliamentarian ruled that the increase to $15 per hour did not meet a strict set of guidelines needed to move forward in the Senate’s reconciliation process. That means that the House will pass their bill, the Senate will have to strip the minimum wage provision out and then eventually, the House will have to pass that bill again at the end of the process.

The decision marks the end of a multi-weeks effort by the Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, to include the provision in the bill. This likely makes it easier for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to get his members in line behind the bill since the rise in the minimum wage had been a key sticking point for moderates like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

This story has been updated with additional details.