Psaki: ‘More effective ways’ to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi’s murder than sanctioning crown prince

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s decision to not directly sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the brutal death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying there are “more effective ways” to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the killing.

“We believe there is more effective ways to make sure this doesn’t happen again and to also be able to leave room to work with the Saudis on areas where there is mutual agreement — where there is national interests for the United States. That is what diplomacy looks like,” Psaki told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” when asked why the administration is punishing people under the crown prince but not him.

“That is what complicated global engagement looks like and we have made no secret and been clear we are going to hold them accountable on the global stage and with direct actions,” added Psaki, who called Khashoggi’s 2018 murder a “horrific crime.”

On Friday, the administration released a declassified intelligence report on Khashoggi’s death that said the crown prince directly approved the killing of the journalist. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions that affected 76 Saudis involved in harassing activists and journalists, but he didn’t announce measures that touch the crown prince despite the fact that President Joe Biden promised to punish senior Saudi leaders while on the campaign trail.

