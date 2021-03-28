Warnock on push for voting rights and infrastructure plan: ‘We can walk and chew gum at the same time’

National Politics

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock insisted on Sunday that President Joe Biden and other Democrats could tackle both voting rights and infrastructure legislation at the same time, as the White House prepares to make infrastructure the President’s next major priority just as GOP-led state legislatures move to restrict voting access.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time. We’ve got to work on the infrastructure of our country — our roads and our bridges — and we’ve got to work on the infrastructure of our democracy,” the Georgia senator told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” when asked whether Biden should prioritize voting rights over infrastructure.

“I think the President is engaged on this issue,” he added, referring to voting rights. “And when I’ve talked to him, he’s agreed that voting rights are foundational — that this is the work we have to do.”

The comments from Warnock come as the White House begins to shift its focus to Biden’s next key initiative after he signed the latest coronavirus stimulus package, with advisers prepping a two-part, $3 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal that would focus on infrastructure and clean energy, as well as what’s being termed the “care economy” that zeroes in on key domestic economic issues.

