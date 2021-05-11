3 Fort Campbell soldiers accused of purchasing and transporting illegal guns to Chicago

National Politics

Three Fort Campbell soldiers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly purchasing and transporting nearly 100 firearms, including five that were linked to a mass shooting in Chicago, the Justice Department announced.

Demarcus Adams, 21, Jarius Brunson, 22, and Brandon Miller, 22, were charged with transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident; making false statements during the purchase of a firearm; engaging in the business without a firearms license; wire fraud; money laundering; and conspiracy, prosecutors said.

All three are enlisted members of the US Army and stationed at the Fort Campbell military installation in Clarksville, Tennessee, prosecutors said. They were expected to appear before a US magistrate judge in Nashville on Tuesday. An attorney is not listed for Adams, Brunson and Miller, according to online records.

Prosecutors said the investigation began after a March 26 shooting in Chicago that left eight people injured and one dead. Investigators found multiple firearms at the scene of the shooting. Five of the firearms were found to have been recently purchased from federal firearms licensed dealers in the Clarksville, Tennessee, area.

Prosecutors say 91 guns had been purchased since September 2019 from multiple dealers in Tennessee and Kentucky. Investigators say Miller sent the guns to his associates in Chicago.