Attorney General Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to tout anti-domestic terror efforts

National Politics

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will tout the Biden administration’s approach to fighting domestic terrorism at a hearing Wednesday in front of a Congress still debating the cause of the January 6 US Capitol riot.

The Justice Department is reevaluating the structure of all its components to ensure they are fully prepared to confront the persistent threat of domestic violent extremism and domestic terrorism, Garland will tell the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The effort comes as the Justice Department plans to say it has arrested 430 people in connection with the insurrection.

“What we witnessed that day was an intolerable assault not only on the Capitol building and the brave law enforcement personnel who sought to protect it, but also on a fundamental aspect of our democracy — the peaceful transfer of power,” Garland plans to say, according to his prepared testimony.

Garland had largely stayed out of the political fray in his previous Capitol Hill appearances this year, yet his testimony on Wednesday will touch on a subject that’s become a keen interest to Congress — the January 6 insurrection.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for more than $100 million in additional funding to address the rising threats of domestic terrorism and domestic violent extremism.

New Homeland Security domestic intelligence office

Mayorkas will tout his agency’s work on domestic terrorism.

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced a “dedicated domestic terrorism branch” within the department’s intelligence office.

The new office — called the “Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships” or “CP3” — will be aimed at improving the department’s ability to combat terrorism and targeted violence, DHS said in a statement.

“CP3 will help build local prevention frameworks to provide communities with the tools they need to combat terrorism and targeted violence,” said Mayorkas. “Individuals who may be radicalizing, or have radicalized, to violence typically exhibit behaviors that are recognizable to many but are best understood by those closest to them, such as friends, family, and classmates.”

This is at least the third iteration of this prevention office within DHS and will replace the Trump-era Office for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention.

The American Civil Liberties Union took immediate issue with the announcement, admonishing DHS for “renaming” past efforts.

“Despite promises to end ‘violent extremism’ programs that were ineffective, discriminatory and harmful to Muslims and communities of color, President Biden’s administration appears to be expanding these efforts and simply renaming them,” said Manar Waheed, ACLU senior legislative and advocacy counsel. “Reframing a failed approach as a new Homeland Security measure is the latest attempt to dress the wolf in sheep’s clothing.”