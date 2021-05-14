Former Gaetz associate strikes deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors

Politics

An indicted close confidant of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, has struck a deal with federal prosecutors to greatly reduce his criminal case and plans to help investigators in their sprawling sex crimes investigation.

Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Florida, tax commissioner, had faced decades in prison on 33 federal counts that ranged from identity theft to sex trafficking of a minor, as well as fraud and bribery allegations.

He plans to now plead guilty to six federal charges, after striking a deal with prosecutors, including a count of sex trafficking of a child, according to a new court filing.

The Orlando-based federal court revealed on Thursday that Greenberg was planning to plead guilty next week, but details weren’t initially available.

Federal investigators are still examining whether Gaetz broke federal sex trafficking, prostitution and public corruption laws and whether he had sex with a minor. Gaetz has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing. The congressman isn’t mentioned in the 86 pages of plea deal documents released on Friday.

Previously, CNN reported that Greenberg had been providing information to investigators about how he and Gaetz had encounters with women who were given cash or gifts in exchange for sex.

And prosecutors hint at others whom Greenberg was in contact with.

As part of his plea deal, Greenberg plans to admit in court that he introduced a child “to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts with the Minor in the Middle District of Florida,” according to the document filed Friday.

After he was arrested, Greenberg also contacted the victim, “directly and through one of the Minor’s friends” to encourage the person to lie, the document said.

