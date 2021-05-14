The week in 12 headlines
This week, congressional dealmakers sought bipartisan progress on key Biden agenda items. Meanwhile, the White House continued to push its infrastructure agenda forward despite gas shortages at home and a worsening conflict in the Middle East.
Monday
- Congress faces make-or-break moment to secure bipartisan deals on key Biden priorities
- Biden pushes economic aid proposals as GOP calls for paring back unemployment benefits
Tuesday
- Liz Cheney strikes defiant tone in floor speech on eve of her expected ousting from House GOP leadership
- Biden administration officials privately frustrated with Colonial Pipeline’s weak security ahead of crippling cyberattack
Wednesday
- Liz Cheney loses House Republican leadership post over feud with Trump
- Elise Stefanik faces increased conservative headwinds in rise to leadership
- Biden speaks with Netanyahu as Israeli and Palestinian violence pulls US focus back to Middle East
Thursday
- Biden touts new CDC mask guidance as ‘a great day for America’
- Republicans draw ‘red line’ on increasing taxes to fund Biden’s infrastructure plan
- Gaetz ally plans to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors
Friday
- House strikes deal to create independent January 6 commission
- House Republicans vote to make Elise Stefanik conference chair replacing Liz Cheney
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
