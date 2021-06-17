Supreme Court leaves Affordable Care Act in place

National Politics

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Thursday in a decision that will leave the law intact and save health care for millions of Americans. The justices turned away a challenge from Republican-led states and the former Trump administration who urged the justices to block the entire law.

The justices said that the challengers of the 2010 law did not have the legal right to bring the case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.