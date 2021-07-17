3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC

CNN - US Politics

By Rachel Janfaza, CNN

Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday.

The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state House’s quorum and block Republicans from passing a restrictive new voting law. All three members who tested positive are fully vaccinated, according to the caucus. They were not identified in the Saturday statement.

One member tested positive on Friday night, prompting all caucus members and staff to take a rapid Covid-19 test. On Saturday, two more members tested positive with rapid tests.

The Austin American-Statesman first reported on the lawmakers’ positive tests.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner said in the statement that his group is following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and protocols, and has contacted public health experts in Texas for additional guidance.

“This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions,” he said.

Fully vaccinated people who have been exposed to Covid-19 but are not showing symptoms do not need to quarantine or get tested for the virus following their exposure, according to current CDC guidance, unless they are in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.

While in Washington this week, members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus met with Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as with members of Congress, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

CNN has reached out to the Texas House Democratic Caucus about whether the members who tested positive were involved in those meetings.

