Biden administration to announce new efforts to limit evictions

By Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak, CNN

The Biden administration is expected to announce new efforts aimed at limiting evictions, according to an administration official, though details of the effort — and what effect it would have — are still unclear.

An official familiar with the matter says the announcement will not be another nationwide eviction freeze but something more limited and targeted to places with high Covid spread.

The White House and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have continued to search for legal avenues to extend a now-expired nationwide ban on evictions as the issue drives a major wedge between President Joe Biden and members of his party.

Administration lawyers had been unable to identify how Biden could use his administrative authority to continue the eviction freeze following a late-June decision by the Supreme Court.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki sought to further explain Biden’s thinking on Tuesday, suggesting a challenge to the court could hamper the federal government’s public health authorities going forward.

“There are concerns about what the impact would be on the long term abilities, authorities, of the CDC. Their team is looking closely, carefully, has been since the president asked them to on Sunday, at what our options are here,” she said, responding to a question from CNN’s Phil Mattingly.

She indicated the search process had not ended, even though White House and CDC lawyers have made clear they do not currently see a legal pathway to extending the moratorium.

