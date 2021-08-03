Pentagon is currently on lockdown following reports of shooting on bus platform outside

CNN - US Politics

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

The Pentagon is locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a “shooting event” that happened outside the building on a bus platform, according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

The event occurred outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building.

The bus platform is used by multiple bus lines in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

