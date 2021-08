CNN - US Politics

By CNN

The US House should be able to access some of Donald Trump’s tax records through a subpoena to his accounting firm Mazars USA, District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Wednesday.

Read the ruling here: cnn.com/2021/08/11/politics/read-ruling-on-trump-financial-records-request-mazars/index.html

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.