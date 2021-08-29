Biden to attend dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base for those killed in Afghanistan

CNN - US Politics

By Arlette Saenz and Jason Hoffman, CNN

President Joe Biden will attend the dignified transfer of those American service members killed in Thursday’s attack in Afghanistan, the White House announced Sunday. Biden will take Air Force One to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to attend the dignified transfer.

The President and first lady Jill Biden will meet with the families of those killed, according to the White House, prior to the dignified transfer at noon ET.

According to the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, “The dignified transfer is not a ceremony; rather, it is a solemn movement of the transfer case by a carry team composed of military personnel from the fallen member’s respective service.”

While Sunday’s dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base will be Biden’s first as commander in chief, he has participated in at least one other event of this kind as vice president.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

