Rep. Tim Ryan says he has tested positive for Covid-19

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Ryan, who is vaccinated, urged his constituents to wear a mask and get vaccinated in a series of tweets.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse,” Ryan said. “What we have learned over the last year and a half is that we are in this together, and I urge all Ohioans to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal.”

Ryan, who’s running for Senate in Ohio, is among dozens of federal lawmakers who have announced they have tested positive over the course of the pandemic and the eighth member of the House to have tested positive for Covid-19 since early August. Four senators have also contracted the virus after being vaccinated.

According to a news release from Ryan’s office, he had previously tested negative for the coronavirus three times in the last 10 days before receiving his positive test results.

Ryan, according to the release, “will continue to fulfill his congressional duties by voting remotely until he can safely return to Washington.”

