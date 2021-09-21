READ: Trump lawyer’s full memo on plan for Pence to overturn the election

CNN - US Politics

By CNN

A six-page memo from a conservative lawyer working with then-President Donald Trump’s legal team outlines numerous scenarios for then-Vice President Mike Pence to subvert the Constitution and throw out the 2020 election results.

Read the full memo, from conservative lawyer John Eastman and obtained by CNN:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.