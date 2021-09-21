Skip to Content
READ: Trump lawyer’s full memo on plan for Pence to overturn the election

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24
By CNN

A six-page memo from a conservative lawyer working with then-President Donald Trump’s legal team outlines numerous scenarios for then-Vice President Mike Pence to subvert the Constitution and throw out the 2020 election results.

Read the full memo, from conservative lawyer John Eastman and obtained by CNN:

      1. – knew it would only take a moment for the January 6 crowd to launch more wacky noise in an attempt to dismiss/distract/distort this heinous attack on our country – the Donald was right – he could shoot someone in the middle of the street, and y’all would just shine it, like everything else

