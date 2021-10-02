‘Voice behind the violence’: English-speaking narrator of ISIS propaganda videos arrested and charged by Justice Department

CNN - US Politics

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

An English-speaking narrator of ISIS recruitment videos is in custody in the US and charged with conspiring to help the terrorist organization, the Justice Department announced on Saturday.

Mohammed Khalifa, a 38-year-old Saudi-born Canadian citizen, was captured by Syrian Democratic Forces in January 2019 following a firefight in which he was throwing grenades. Khalifa was recently transferred to the FBI, a DOJ statement said.

The acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Raj Parekh, called Khalifa the “voice behind the violence.”

Khalifa allegedly had worked with the terrorist organization for about six years after traveling to Syria in 2013 to become a foreign fighter and worked in its English Media Section, narrating and translating for propaganda. In all, Khalifa translated and narrated about 15 ISIS videos, including some widely seen violent videos titled “Flames of War,” the Justice Department said.

“While many Americans are aware of the brutal and violent crimes committed by many ISIS actors, ISIS’ efforts to radicalize individuals to travel to Syria and commit violence on its behalf were equally horrendous,” Steven D’Antuono, a top official in the FBI’s Washington field office, said.

