Biden administration announces plans for massive expansion of wind farms off US coasts

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

The Biden administration is planning to aggressively expand offshore wind energy capacity in the United States, potentially holding as many as seven new offshore lease sales by 2025.

The move was announced Wednesday by US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and first reported by the New York Times.

