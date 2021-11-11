Trump’s ex-Russia adviser Fiona Hill on the state of the GOP and Trump: ‘Am I a dissident now?’

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Fiona Hill, one of former President Donald Trump’s top Russia advisers, blasted the former President Thursday, saying he has opened up “the possibility for every single election outcome to be contested,” and suggesting her criticism could make her a “dissident.”

“I think it’s worth speaking out, you know, for myself, you know, am I a dissident now? I don’t know. You know, is that kind of the path? But you know what? In other settings, historically in other times, people didn’t stand up when the time was there, and they didn’t speak out, because they were frightened,” Hill, who has previously criticized Trump, said during a CNN Axe Files podcast released on Thursday.

She also said that the former President’s expectation of unwavering loyalty from members of the Republican Party is worrisome.

“And he’s already kind of called in to question the peaceful transfer of power, and he’s made it very clear that, you know that he expects 100 percent loyalty from, you know, the Republican Party, which is no longer a Republican Party, but as he said is the party of Trump,” Hill said. “There is no such thing as a congressional Republican Party. There’s no independent party entity from him.”

Hill joined the Trump administration in April of 2017 and served as the deputy assistant to the President and senior director for European and Russian Affairs until leaving in the summer of 2019.

Hill was a witness in the first Trump impeachment hearing. She testified that it was “very clear” that the White House meeting in the Oval Office that the Ukrainians wanted “was being predicated on other issues, namely investigations and the questions about the election interference in 2016.”

Since leaving the Trump administration, Hill has been a staunch critic of Trump.

“I can certainly be sure that if he came back in, he would take vengeance on, you know, kind of everyone from me, and you know the people have spoken out,” she told CNN’s David Axelrod in the podcast out Thursday.

Hill also warned that US’ democratic institutions must be protected.

“He’s trying to bully and intimidate everybody. And you know, he’s bullying and intimidating people in the Republican Party who ought to know better. I mean, I’m very disappointed that, you know, kind of people are not recognizing, you know, kind of the risk to the United States. Maybe they have a failure of imagination. Well, I don’t have that failure of imagination, because I’ve seen it,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.