Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Russian foreign minister Thursday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm, according to a State Department official.

Blinken will meet also meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the margins of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council meeting, the official said.

Blinken reiterated a warning Tuesday for Russia to stay away from aggression in Ukraine, saying “any renewed aggression can trigger serious consequences.”

Blinken’s comments come amid concerns that Russia could mount another invasion in Ukraine as Moscow’s military forces build up near the border. He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs in Riga, where he is attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers aimed at addressing the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

