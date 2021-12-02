Stricter testing requirements for travelers coming to the US will take effect Monday

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The Biden administration’s new, stricter Covid-19 testing requirements for all travelers coming to the United States will take effect on Monday, an administration official told CNN.

The new rules will require each traveler flying into the US from another country to test negative one day before their departure. The new rule from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.