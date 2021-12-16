US Patent office took its systems offline for 12 hours due to newly revealed software vulnerability

By Sean Lyngaas and Gregory Wallace, CNN

The US Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday night shut down external access to its computer systems for 12 hours in response to a critical software vulnerability that is roiling the internet, the office said Thursday.

The patent office said it took the action in light of “serious and time-sensitive concern” around the vulnerability, which is in software known as Log4J that organizations around the world use to log information in their applications.

The move temporarily prevented people from filing patent applications with the office, the agency said in an email to its website users viewed by CNN. As of Thursday morning, the patent office said its computer systems were back online.

US cybersecurity officials have sounded the alarm about the Log4J vulnerability, warning that hundreds of millions of devices around the world could be affected by the bug. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Tuesday night that there were no signs of breaches at federal agencies using the vulnerability.

But Microsoft has warned that hackers linked with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea and Turkey have moved to exploit the software flaw.

CISA has ordered all federal civilian agencies to update their software or otherwise address the flaw by December 24.

