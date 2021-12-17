The week in five lines

By Lauren Dezenski, CNN

Here are the must-read lines from the top story of each day this week.

Monday

January 6 panel unveils text messages to Meadows: “Donald Trump Jr., Fox News personalities and lawmakers unsuccessfully implored then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 to get President Donald Trump to stop the violence unfurling at the US Capitol, according to text messages relayed by the House committee investigating the attack.”

Tuesday

Democrats up against their Christmas deadline: “Democrats are also still scrambling to finish a series of meetings with the Senate parliamentarian over climate, prescription drug, immigration and other provisions to ensure that all of them comply with the strict rules that govern which legislation is eligible to pass through a special budget process with just 51 votes. If anything is struck out or deemed unworkable, Democrats will need to rewrite their legislation, which could take time.”

Wednesday

Talks between Manchin and Biden stall President’s agenda: “The impasse, even as talks are expected to continue, marks the clearest sign yet that Democrats will be forced to delay a Senate vote until at least 2022 despite an effort by leadership to approve the bill before Christmas.”

Thursday

Biden warns of Omicron’s rapid spread and impact on the unvaccinated: “‘But it’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s gonna increase. … We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated — for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm. But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death,’ the President added.”

Friday

Biden pledges to keep fighting for voting rights bills amid blockade: “Some progressive Democrats and activists have demanded changes to the Senate filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, in order to pass the voting rights legislation. But Democrats don’t have the votes they need in the chamber to end the filibuster rule because they face opposition within their own party, including from Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.