John Thune Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate majority whip from South Dakota.

Personal

Birth date: January 7, 1961

Birth place: Pierre, South Dakota

Birth name: John Randolph Thune

Father: Harold Thune, school teacher

Mother: Yvonne ‘Pat’ (Bodine) Thune, librarian

Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present)

Children: Larissa and Brittany

Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984

Religion: Protestant

Timeline

1985-1987 – Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South Dakota).

1987-1989 – Special assistant for the US Small Business Administration.

1989-1991 – Returns to South Dakota and serves as executive director for the South Dakota Republican Party.

1991-1993 – Appointed South Dakota state railroad director by South Dakota Governor George S. Mickelson.

1993-1996 – Executive Director of South Dakota Municipal League.

1996 – Elected to the US House of Representatives.

1997-2003 – Serves three terms in the US House of Representatives for South Dakota.

2002 – Runs for Senate against incumbent Democrat Tim Johnson, but loses narrowly.

2003-2004 – Works as lobbyist and consultant in Washington, DC.

January 2004 – Announces he will challenge Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-South Dakota) in the upcoming Senate race.

November 2004 – Wins Senate seat for South Dakota, defeating Daschle.

January 5, 2005 – Starts his term as US Senator for South Dakota.

June 2009-January 2012 – Senate Republican Policy Committee chairman.

November 2010 – Runs unopposed and wins reelection to the Senate.

February 22, 2011 – Announces that he will not seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2012.

December 13, 2011 – Elected Senate Republican Conference chairman and assumes the position on January 26, 2012.

January 1, 2013 – Votes in favor of the bill to avert the fiscal cliff.

November 13, 2014 – Reelected chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.

November 8, 2016 – Wins reelection to the US Senate.

November 14, 2018 – Elected Senate Republican Whip.

January 3, 2019 – Assumes position as Senate majority whip.

