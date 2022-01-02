One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s verified Twitter accounts permanently suspended from Twitter
By Donie O’Sullivan, CNN
Twitter has permanently suspended Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account @mtgreenee, the company confirmed to CNN Sunday morning.
A Twitter spokesperson said the company “permanently suspended” the account “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”
Greene most frequently tweeted from the handle @mtgreenee. She still has access to and can tweet from her official congressional account @RepMTG.
Twitter had previously temporarily restricted Greene’s account for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and Covid-19.
Greene’s ban comes almost a year after the platform banned former President Donald Trump in the wake of the deadly January 6 insurrection.
Rep. Greene released a statement after the ban, part of which said: “Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”
CNN’s Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.
