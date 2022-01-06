How to watch CNN’s live event marking the 1-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Several lawmakers and members of the law enforcement community tasked with protecting the US Capitol will participate in a live event hosted by CNN on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly January 6 insurrection.

The two-hour conversation — “Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later” — will include remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and nine other House members: Democratic Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Jason Crow of Colorado, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Dan Kildee of Michigan and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

Several members of the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol will also mark the anniversary, with committee Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, attending, as well as Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

In addition to the lawmakers, some officers who fought to protect the Capitol against the pro-Donald Trump mob will also be at the event, including US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, as well as DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges.

What time is the event?

The event is set to air live on January 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. The event will replay from midnight to 2 a.m. ET.

How can I watch it?

The event will air on CNN and CNN en Español. It will also be simulcast on CNN International. It will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The event will be available on demand on January 7 via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Who is moderating?

The event will be hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper.

Where is it taking place?

It will be held in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, one of the areas that rioters accessed during the riot after they temporarily overcame law enforcement officers and stormed the iconic building.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this report.