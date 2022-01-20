US approves transfer of American weapons from allies to Ukraine



By Kylie Atwood, Jennifer Hansler and Alex Marquardt, CNN

The State Department told Congress that it has approved export licenses for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which will allow the countries to transfer US-origin weapons to Ukraine, according to an administration official, a State Department official and a congressional aide familiar with the matter.

This move comes as the Biden administration warns that Russia could invade Ukraine at any point, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Kremlin has plans for sending more troops to the Ukrainian border.

The approvals — which occurred in recent days — are a signal that the US is looking to inflict a greater cost on Russian President Vladimir Putin if he goes forward with the invasion. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he expects Putin will “move in” to Ukraine.

The weapons include highly sought after, American anti-aircraft weapons systems from Latvia and Lithuania that would help Ukraine fend off Russian aircraft that some officials and experts believe would lead the way in the early stages of a Russian invasion. Estonia was given approval to transfer anti-tank Javelin guided missile systems, which the US has provided Ukraine with in the past.

It’s unclear when the weapons will arrive in Ukraine, the senior administration official said the timing — as well as the price for Ukraine — would be up to the countries who were given the approval.

The Biden administration is also working on transferring five Russian-made helicopters into Ukrainian control, the same official said. A notification has been sent to Congress for the helicopters, Mi-17s, which are already in Ukraine for maintenance after being pulled out of Afghanistan during the withdrawal there.

The State Department cited close coordination with European countries and Ukraine when asked about the export licenses transfer.

“European allies have what they need to move forward on additional security assistance from Ukraine in the coming days and weeks,” said a State Department spokesperson. “We are in close touch with our Ukrainian partners and our NATO Allies on this, as well as utilizing all available security cooperation tools available to us including expediting authorized transfers of US origin equipment from other allies and partners via our Third Party Transfer process and Excess Defense Articles from DoD inventories, among other mechanisms.”

Earlier this week, Blinken visited Ukraine where Ukrainian officials thanked him for US security assistance. But Ukrainians have also routinely sought additional military support.

In late December, the Biden administration quietly approved an additional $200 million in security assistance to Ukraine, which authorized the shipment of defensive equipment that includes small arms and ammunition, four people familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN at the time.

But after multiple diplomatic meetings between the US, NATO, European officials and Russian officials ended last week without any significant breakthroughs, the Biden administration began weighing more military support for Ukraine amid more warning signs that Russia was prepping for an invasion. Biden has ruled out sending US combat troops to Ukraine to defend the country from a Russian invasion.

Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops to the border it shares with Ukraine, which Blinken said Wednesday Russia could double in “relatively short order.” Russia plans to also conduct joint military exercises with Kremlin ally Belarus, prompting further concerns from Ukraine that a new potential front line has emerged along its northern border.

This story has been updated.

CNN’s Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.