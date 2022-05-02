Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade published by Politico

By Tierney Sneed

In a stunning breach of court confidentiality, Politico has obtained what it calls a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

The draft was circulated in early February, according to Politico. The final opinion has not been released and votes can change before opinions are formally released. A Supreme Court spokesperson declined to comment to CNN.

CNN has not independently confirmed the document’s authenticity. Politico says it has authenticated the draft.

According to the draft, the court would overturn Roe v. Wade’s holding of a federal constitutional right to an abortion. The opinion would be the most consequential abortion decision in decades and transform the landscape of women’s reproductive health in America.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

