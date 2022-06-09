Biden doubles down on democracy within the Western Hemisphere after excluding Latin American autocrats from summit

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden kicked off his second day on the West Coast for the Summit of the Americas on Thursday by doubling down on his belief that the future of the Western Hemisphere should be a democratic one, telling executives that he sees “no reason why” the region “does not develop into the most democratic hemisphere in the world” over the next decade.

It was a notable line after the President’s decision to exclude Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela over their human rights records and lack of democratic governments, which led several key regional leaders to skip the summit and send lower-level officials instead. Those snubs have largely loomed over the summit.

“We have everything,” the President said in remarks at the CEO Summit of the Americas. “We have the people, we have the resources, and we have more democracies in this hemisphere than any other hemisphere. There’s a lot we can do.”

He also urged executives to “step up” and “play a bigger role” in driving “inclusive, sustainable and equitable” economic growth in the 21st century, calling for both the private sector and government to work together to “deliver real improvement for people’s lives.” That growth, he argued, is in their “own overwhelming economic self-interest.” He called for building more resilient supply chains, an issue he said had affected everyone in the room, and argued that the region was “filled with dynamic energy” ready for the future.

Biden has said throughout his presidency that the world is at a historical inflection point as to whether nations will choose democracy or autocracy. On Thursday, he told executives in the room that “our challenge is to shape the outcomes so the future reflects the democratic values of our region.”

The President struck a broadly optimistic tone throughout Thursday’s speech, despite a rocky start to the Los Angeles summit — which has included nearly two dozen leaders from Latin America.

Through new economic and migration announcements, Biden has aimed to demonstrate a level of cohesion across the two continents’ politics, but boycotts by leaders of several nations — including Mexico and three Central American countries — has put a damper on the summit.

The four leaders refused to attend because Biden declined to extend invitations to the three autocratic leaders.

Following his speech to executives, Biden held a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and met with the leaders of Caribbean nations alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his meeting with leaders from the Caribbean, Biden told CNN he was not concerned about boycotts by other heads of state deciding not to attend the summit.

Later Thursday, Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He’ll also deliver remarks at the opening plenary of the summit and meet with other heads of state for dinner at the Getty Villa.

The White House has said that in the meeting, Biden and Bolsonaro “will reaffirm the importance of our strategic partnership on issues such as combatting the climate crisis and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.” But ahead of Biden’s arrival in Los Angeles, national security adviser Jake Sulllivan told reporters that he expected the two Presidents to discuss “free, fair, transparent democratic elections” in their talks.

Earlier this week, the far-right populist leader, who was a close ally of Donald Trump, echoed the former President by casting doubt on Biden’s 2020 election victory. He has also questioned the reliability of Brazil’s election systems.

“There are no topics off limits in any bilateral the President does, including with President Bolsonaro,” Sullivan said.

Biden on Wednesday launched the summit by calling for cooperation and a renewed focus on democracy — an urgent appeal after his exclusion of autocratic leaders at the conference.

He said at the start of the three-day summit that it was now critical to “demonstrate to our people the power of democracies to make life better for everyone.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Allie Malloy and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.