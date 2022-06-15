Jim Marchant, vocal proponent of election lies, will win GOP primary for Nevada secretary of state, CNN projects

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Former Nevada state Assemblyman Jim Marchant will win the Republican nomination for secretary of state in the Silver State, CNN projects.

Marchant, an unsuccessful 2020 congressional candidate, has been a vocal proponent of election lies, saying on his website that his No. 1 priority would be to “overhaul the fraudulent election system in Nevada.”

Attorney Cisco Aguilar was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The incumbent Nevada secretary of state, Republican Barbara Cegavske, who has repeatedly defended the integrity of the 2020 election and was censured by the Nevada GOP because of it, is term-limited.

After Marchant lost a 2020 bid for the US House to Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, he brought a lawsuit claiming voter fraud, but it was later dismissed. The candidate has said he would not have certified President Joe Biden‘s more than 33,500-vote victory in Nevada had he been secretary of state in 2020.

Marchant also has organized a coalition of so-called “America First Constitutional Conservative” candidates. Their goals include ending most mail-in voting, expanding voter-identification and promoting the “aggressive” cleanup of voter rolls.

And, more recently, Marchant has lobbied local governments to abandon the use of machines to cast and count votes. He wants to return to hand-counting ballots — a move experts say will cause errors and chaos in future elections.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.