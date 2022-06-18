National security adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for Covid-19

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

National security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, according to a National Security Council spokesperson.

“He is asymptomatic, and he has not been in close contact with the President,” said NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

Sullivan met Friday with Aïssata Tall Sall, the foreign minister of Senegal, at the White House to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global food security, according to a statement from the NSC. He also met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Luxembourg.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sam Fossum and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.