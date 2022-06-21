Ivanka Trump told documentary maker Trump should pursue every avenue to challenge election

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

Ivanka Trump, daughter and former senior White House adviser to then-President Donald Trump, said in an interview filmed in mid-December 2020 that her father should “continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted,” according to a source familiar with the footage.

Ivanka Trump said in the interview clip, which was first reported by The New York Times, that her father should do so because people were questioning “the sanctity of our elections,” the source confirmed to CNN.

The video clip, which has not been viewed by CNN but its contents confirmed by a source familiar with it, was among the footage handed over to the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack by British filmmaker Alex Holder, who acknowledged Tuesday that he has complied with a subpoena from panel.

Ivanka Trump, told the committee during her closed door interview that she believed former Attorney General William Barr when he said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to a clip from the deposition with the panel played for the first time during a previous public hearing. Unlike her interview with the filmmaker, however, her interview with the committee was under oath.

CNN has reached out to Ivanka Trump for comment.

Holder acknowledged earlier Tuesday that he had turned over footage that includes never-before-seen interviews with Trump, members of the Trump family and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Holder, who was filming a documentary series surrounding the final six weeks of Trump’s reelection campaign, wrote in a statement Tuesday that the interviews were filmed before and after the events of January 6.

“As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately,” Holder wrote. “We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating.”

Holder also said he will be deposed by the committee on Thursday. Politico first reported the committee’s subpoena of Holder.

A select committee spokesperson declined to comment on the subpoena and footage he had turned over.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Gabby Orr and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.