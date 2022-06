‘This is a bombshell’: Trump aides left speechless by Hutchinson testimony

CNN

By Gabby Orr, CNN

Aides to former President Donald Trump were left speechless amid the first half of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on Tuesday, acknowledging to CNN that her testimony was “a bombshell” with potentially huge repercussions for Trump.

Trump was already bracing for an explosive day of testimony from Hutchinson, who previously told the House select committee that the former President approved of rioters chanting violent threats against Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021.

“This is a bombshell. It’s stunning. It’s shocking. The story about ‘The Beast’ — I don’t have words. It’s just stunning,” said one Trump adviser, referring to the presidential limousine.

“This paints a picture of Trump completely unhinged and completely losing all control which, for his base, they think of him as someone who is in command at all times. This completely flies in the face of that,” the adviser added.

The Trump adviser, who was in a group text chat with several other Trump aides and allies as the hearing played out, said that “no one is taking this lightly.”

“For the first time since the hearings started, no one is dismissing this,” the adviser said.

Another Trump ally told CNN the testimony from Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, would seal Meadows’ fate as “persona non grata” to the former President.

“This is one of the reasons [Trump] is furious with Meadows. He was already iced out but now he will be persona non grata,” this person said.

The startling revelations from Hutchinson’s testimony about Trump’s erratic behavior and state of mind on January 6 could make it easier for Republican presidential hopefuls to challenge the former President in a primary should he run, the Trump ally added.

“This is basically a campaign commercial for (Florida Gov.) Ron DeSantis 2024,” said the Trump ally.

Trump has denied allegations

Trump has previously denied reporting on Hutchinson’s leaked testimony, claiming on his Truth Social platform earlier this month that he “never said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence.'”

“This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or fake news!” he wrote at the time.

But a person close to Trump said he was nervous about Tuesday’s hearing, which features live testimony from Hutchinson. Prior to the committee’s announcement on Monday, this person said Trump was feeling triumphant amid back-to-back Supreme Court decisions protecting a right to conceal carry a gun and ending the constitutional right to abortion.

“He definitely wasn’t expecting a twist like this,” said the person close to Trump.

The former President and his allies are planning to cast Hutchinson as a junior aide who had little influence inside the West Wing, despite her proximity to both the then-President and his then-chief of staff. Hutchinson served in the Office of Legislative Affairs prior to becoming a top aide to Meadows and was an eyewitness to several key episodes leading up to January 6, in addition to witnessing some of Trump’s real-time reactions that day.

Trump was specifically concerned about what Hutchinson could say about his state of mind and response to the rioters on January 6, said a second person close to him.

Meadows on high alert

Hutchinson’s proximity to Meadows placed the former White House chief of staff on high alert ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

Hutchison “operated like an executive assistant to him,” said a person familiar with their relationship and her insight into his day-to-day schedule, conversations, and interactions with Trump is unrivaled.

“I think the committee has held their fire on Meadows so far but today’s going to be a Meadows day,” the person said.

Meadows personally promoted Hutchinson from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs to his West Wing office, where this person said “she was given enormous access and enormous visibility” into his relationship with Trump and several top GOP lawmakers.

A second person familiar with the matter said Hutchinson received zero support from Meadows as she became entangled in the January 6 committee’s investigation but has remained in touch with some of his other aides.

Now, Meadows and his allies are worried that could come back to haunt him.

They are watching Tuesday’s hearing closely to see what new information Hutchinson reveals in her sworn testimony, said the second source, who noted that Meadows is specifically concerned that her appearance could further strain his relationship with Trump.

Trump has privately complained to allies in recent months about text messages that Meadows turned over to the House panel before halting his cooperation, and a book Meadows wrote that contained startling new details about the severity of Trump’s battle with Covid-19 also angered the former president.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.