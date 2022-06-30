Skip to Content
READ: Supreme Court ruling curbing EPA’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants

<i>Nathan Howard/Getty Images</i><br/>The Supreme Court on June 30 curbed the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants
The Supreme Court on Thursday curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, a major defeat for the Biden administration’s attempts to slash emissions at a moment when scientists are sounding alarms about the accelerating pace of global warming.

Read the ruling:

