Chuck Schumer tests positive for Covid-19, spokesman says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for Covid-19 and has “very mild symptoms,” according to his spokesman.

“As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19. The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms,” spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The New York Democrat is planning to isolate and work remotely this week as the Senate returns to Washington following the July Fourth recess.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Schumer joins a number of high-profile Washington officials who have tested positive in recent months, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris in April.

Nationwide, Covid-19 infections continue to increase in much of the United States.

An earlier rise in cases this year was driven by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant. Now, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that two other subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, constitute more than 70% of new infections in the country.

These subvariants may partially escape the immunity produced by the vaccine and by prior infection, though vaccination still likely protects against severe illness.

