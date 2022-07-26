First on CNN: Jill Biden’s press secretary leaving White House

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Michael LaRosa, the press secretary for first lady Dr. Jill Biden, is departing the White House, a White House official told CNN.

LaRosa began serving as Biden’s spokesperson in 2019 during the presidential campaign and was appointed press secretary in January 2021. In September, he was given the additional title of special assistant to the President.

“For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael has brought an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and media to my team as my spokesperson and adviser,” the first lady told CNN. “On a small team, loyalty and friendship are lifelong — we will miss Michael. However, we are excited for him to begin a new chapter in his career.”

LaRosa’s resignation has been known inside the East Wing for the last several weeks, according to the official, who noted the desire for LaRosa to assist with three high-profile foreign trips for the first lady as a reason for extending the timeline of his departure.

A person familiar with LaRosa’s next steps told CNN he is staying in Washington, DC, and will be joining Hamilton Place Strategies — a public affairs firm — as a managing director.

CNN reached out to LaRosa for comment on his departure and did not receive a response.

The search is on for LaRosa’s East Wing replacement, the White House official told CNN. Candidates for the first lady’s next press secretary are currently being considered.

